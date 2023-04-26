Watch elephants snag sugar cane from delivery truck in Thailand

In this National Geographic video, we see an elephant bull locally known as "the don" take on the role of toll collector. He sniffs out and stops a delivery truck carrying sugar cane to collect a portion of his daily requirement of 70,000 calories. Not only does he secure his share, but he also shows younger bulls how to do the same without being greedy. The driver willingly stops the truck to allow the elephants to take their share of sugar cane, as it means they will stay out of the fields. This clip is from the series Secrets of the Elephants now streaming on DisneyPlus and Hulu.