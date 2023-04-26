In this National Geographic video, we see an elephant bull locally known as "the don" take on the role of toll collector. He sniffs out and stops a delivery truck carrying sugar cane to collect a portion of his daily requirement of 70,000 calories. Not only does he secure his share, but he also shows younger bulls how to do the same without being greedy. The driver willingly stops the truck to allow the elephants to take their share of sugar cane, as it means they will stay out of the fields. This clip is from the series Secrets of the Elephants now streaming on DisneyPlus and Hulu.
Watch elephants snag sugar cane from delivery truck in Thailand
- COMMENTS
- elephant
- sugar cane
- thailand
- thief
Costco pulls coconut milk after report on forced monkey labor
A PETA investigation accused Thai growers, who supply the coconuts for coconut milk such as the Chaokoh brand, of forcing monkeys to work as coconut pickers. Costco has stopped selling… READ THE REST
Macaques have colonized a city in Thailand and converted a movie theatre into a cemetery
The city of Lopburi om Thailand has allegedly been overrun by gangs of wild macaques, resulting in several "no-go zones" for humans. As one resident told The Guardian: "We live… READ THE REST
Facebook removes Thailand mass shooter account, police say 'at least' 10 killed
A soldier in northeast Thailand has killed 'at least' 10 people in a mass shooting, Thai authorities say. READ THE REST
This gift-boxed Japanese knife set makes for a perfectly unique gift this Mother's Day, now just $89.97
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. TL;DR: Treat your mama to these Seido Japanese… READ THE REST
Mom will love learning something new every day with Headway Premium, now only $70
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. TL;DR: For busy moms who love to… READ THE REST
Take your photos to the next level with this award-winning photo editing software
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. TL;DR: Better pictures come from a better… READ THE REST