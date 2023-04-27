A fantastic rendition of the classic "Devil's in the Phone Booth Dialing 911"

I have been led to believe that calling 911 is a joke! If the Devil is doing it I may need to check this out.

Back in the days before widespread cellular adoption, it seems evil had to resort to other methods of communication in an emergency. I really would like an MTV-style music video for this song, as it'd be fun to see these two wielding their spiritual gun and chasing down the demonic.

This cover is great:

Here is a more highly produced version:

Live:

Other musicians have also used this theme: