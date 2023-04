Artist Matt Bolinger made an 18 minute painted animation called "Between the Days". This preview makes me so eager to see the entire film, which will be shown at his solo show, "Station," opening at @francoisghebaly in NYC. I love the softness of the animation and the way that it emphasizes the qualities of the paint used to make it. The visible brush strokes and trails of paint when characters move around are beautiful to see. You can follow Matt Bolinger here.