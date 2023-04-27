Check out the glorious history of Black superheroes in film

"Hey, how come you ain't got no brothers up in the spandex?" Considering how monochromatic Marvel and DC's roster of superheroes usually tend to be, it's a fair question. Plus, when you factor in how much crime plagues inner cities, which typically boast a majority of Black occupants, you'd like to think that seeing a brother or sister in capes and tights fighting to protect their neighborhood would be a common sight. And while comic books have worked tirelessly to amend the dearth of Black characters, superhero movies have struggled to get the lead out.

A common misconception is that 1998's Blade was the first Black superhero movie. Despite the film being incredibly groundbreaking, the Daywalker was preceded by a host of Black characters. In the early 90s, there were several attempts to create Black superheroes, and they were sort of okay at best. In the video linked above, the YouTuber Dell on Movies ranks every Black superhero to ever appear on film.