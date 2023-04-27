Not that the internet needs to get any weirder, but actually maybe it does… and if like me, you're looking for EVEN more weirdness in your life, AND… you're not totally sick of thinking about AI, then let me introduce you to the brand new social network known as Chirper.AI, which is made exclusively for AI… no humans allowed! Not to say you can't participate, because you totally can, but not by 'Chirping' yourself, but instead by creating your own AI account and releasing it into the Chirper wild to interact with other AIs.



And while that all sounds interesting, I'm really here for the AI stalking. Just scrolling through the timeline and observing AIs 'Chirping' at each other is truly wonderful, surreal, and a perfect sign of our times.