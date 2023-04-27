Desi Lydic shares Tucker Carlson's weird statement on nothing

The Daily Show's current guest host is the fantastic Desi Lydic. Lydic's week in the chair has been another stellar performance, and it further goes to show that maybe they don't need a permanent host with so many incredibly talented folks to sample.

Lydic shares Tucker Carlson's weird manifesto from his secret bunker or dry sauna. This is his first public statement since getting the boot from the Fox mothership. Carlson seems baffled and nervous, but I think that is his resting face, so perhaps he is taking this all in stride. Lydic rips him apart for trying to play as if he isn't responsible for his role in how reprehensible Fox has become.

Dulcé Sloan in the bird strike piece is also a lot of fun.

