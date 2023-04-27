Jerry Springer dead at 79

TV ringmaster and politician Jerry Springer, who cultivated the best that life has to offer on his TV show, is dead at 79. He was suffering from pancreatic cancer, according to TMZ.

Jerry hosted the smash hit syndicated talk show "The Jerry Springer Show" for 27 years … and it was never a boring moment on the raucous and wild show — which was known for its outrageous guests who usually got into crazy fights as the audience cheered, "Jerry, Jerry, Jerry, Jerry!"

Springer showed that America is still as it was, and that what it was will always be America. No-one could do it like him because everyone else cared about something or other, whereas he did not give a shit.

h/t Sabine R.