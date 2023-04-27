Ron DeSantis' terrifying Disney delusions are mocked in new ad (video)

A new Republican-backed never-DeSantis ad takes a deep dive into the Florida governor's psyche – and let's just say the inside of the bobblehead is a very dark place. Juxtaposing DeSantis' flipped-out Disney delusions — where a monstrous mouse is "destroying the country" — with real-life clips from kid-friendly Disney films shows just how deranged DeSantis and his "woke" nightmare really are. (See video below, posted by Republican Accountability.)

Chin up, DeSantis! Heffalumps and Woozles are just make-believe!

NEW AD: DeSantis's Disney Delusion pic.twitter.com/2z5IbBr9Id — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) April 20, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Leonard Zhukovsky / shutterstock.com