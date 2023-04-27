These award-winning translation earbuds are the Mother's Day gift that keeps giving

TL;DR: Looking for the perfect gift for your mom? Gift her the award-winning Mymanu CLIK S Translation Earbuds this Mother's Day. On sale for only $109.97, these CES-featured earbuds can translate more than 37 languages and allow your mom to make new friends anywhere.

It's no secret that Mother's Day is one of the most active times of the year for shopping. Everyone has a mother, and many people use the occasion to show that remarkable woman how much they mean to them. When it comes to your mom, only the best gifts will suffice (considering that she raised you).

For those looking to send their mother on a long-awaited vacation, a good set of translation earbuds are worth their weight in gold. Mymanu CLIK S's award-winning pair fit that bill and are available for just $109.97 until May 14. You'll have to order by May 3 to ensure these incredible earbuds arrive in time for Mother's Day.

Perfect for traveling abroad or simply for daily life at home, translation earbuds have bridged the divide for countless people. If your mom is the type to strike up conversations with people anywhere, these may be the perfect gift for her, as she can take her love of making new friends abroad.

Paired with MyJuno, Mymanu's proprietary translation app, these feature-packed earbuds allow users to speak and write in any compatible language. MyJuno is a messaging app designed to simplify international communications and is compatible with iOS (10.0 or later) and Android (4.1 or later) devices.

These earbuds offer real-time speech-to-text translation bolstered by advanced machine-learning technology. A phrasebook and dictionary also allow your mom to save frequently used phrases so she won't struggle with remembering how to ask where the closest cafe is in French.

Earbuds are only as useful as sound quality, and the Mymanu CLIK S excels in this category. Users can enjoy its translation abilities and high-definition sound quality for music, calls, and other listening needs. Plus, the included charging case provides up to 30 hours of power, and these earbuds can last 10 hours on a single charge, making them a perfect travel companion. They're also water-resistant and Bluetooth 5.0 compatible.

It's no wonder users gave the CLIK S a 5-star rating, and it'll be no surprise when your mom loves them too.

Give mom the gift of language with the Mymanu CLIK S Translation Earbuds, now just $109.97 until May 14 at 11:59pm Pacific—order by May 3 to guarantee delivery by Mother's Day.

