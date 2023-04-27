Wheel of Fortune puzzle upsets fans

Rob Beschizza
Screenshot from: Wheel of Fortune

Can you solve this Wheel of Fortune puzzle? It stumped contestants ("joining the cra… oops!", offered one) and Yahoo News writes that fans of the show were "outraged."

"#Angela on @WheelofFortune got a piece of CRAP bonus round. I have NEVER heard of '████ ██ ███' before in my ENTIRE life. Can we get some kind of sponsor to give this woman a prize?" one Twitter user wrote. "What the hell kind of puzzle was that??? Come on now. ridiculous!!"

The U.K. game show Countdown has a similar round, in which contestants vie to find the longest legitimate words from randomly-selected letters, and it often results in things even more outrageous as they go up one by one.