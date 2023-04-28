A 13-year-old boy takes over a school bus after the driver passes out (video)

A 13-year-old boy in Michigan took charge of a school bus on Wednesday after its driver became incapacitated. Footage caught by a camera perched above the driver shows her fanning herself before passing out while the bus continued to move. But the seventh-grader, Dillon Reeves, soon appeared, calmly taking the steering wheel and putting on the brakes, safely stopping the bus as he shouted, "Someone call 911. Now!" (See video below, posted by Mike Sington.)

According to ABC7, the student had already gained some driving experience before his heroic act. "He's been on my lap driving country roads, pulling into driveways since about 4 years old," his dad told reporters. "He's a good driver." A good driver indeed!

School bus driver, driving 66 children in Michigan, has medical emergency and becomes incapacitated. 13-year-old Dillon Reeves jumps to the rescue and brings the bus to a halt. (Video: WXYZ) pic.twitter.com/0WqsMHwJze — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 28, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Michael O'Keene / shutterstock.com