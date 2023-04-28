Abortion bans fail to pass in South Carolina and Nebraska despite GOP control

South Carolina's senate voted 22-21 against a total ban on abortion, and Nebraska's legislature also fell one vote short on stopping a filibuster blocking a similar ban there. Decisive votes came from Republican women.

Republican state Sen. Sandy Senn compared the measure to the dystopian book "The Handmaid's Tale" as she said abortion laws "have always been, each and every one of them, about control — plain and simple," according to the Washington Post. "And in the Senate, the males have all the control," she added.