Animated pony ride bizarro

This bizarre pony ride animation is what I'm going to send someone next time they ask how I'm doing, and I'm feeling overwhelmed . The rubbery texture of the humanoid rider's body compounded with the fact that the humanoid has butt hair resembling the horse's tail had me laughing out loud. It also made me feel deeply grateful that humans don't have horse tails. The utter strangeness of this video is a 10/10.

"My year summed up in 11 seconds 🐎💨 🎥 @nuderobot 2023 I'm ready 👀 Sending love, light and health to all for the year ahead xo

Original video : @yassine_cavalier"