Bizarre 'Wood Milk' ad with Aubrey Plaza backfires

Quirky White Lotus actress Aubrey Plaza is catching heat for starring in a Big Dairy ad promoting a fictitious tree-derived "Wood Milk." The Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP) designed the campaign to poke fun at alternative milk options while pushing for dairy consumption. Unfortunately, the ad didn't "moo-ve" Plaza's plant-based-milk-drinking fanbase of Millennials and Zoomers who criticized her for endorsing the dairy industry.

bon appetit: