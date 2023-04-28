Black man found dismembered after complaining of harassment by white men in truck

Rasheem Carter, 25, complained to his mother that a "truckload" of white men were targeting him. His decapitated body was later found in Jackson, Mississippi, where he lived.

The cause of Carter's death remains undetermined, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Department. A forensic anthropology examination was completed by the Mississippi State Medical Examiners Officer on Feb. 2. Based solely upon the condition of Carter's remains, no cause of death "could be reasonably determined" by the medical examiner's office. However, his family claims that officials have admitted they believe he was murdered. Those close to Carter said he was being threatened by people he knew. "My son told me that it was three truckloads of white guys trying to kill him," his mother Tiffany Carter said. Tiffany Carter went on to reveal that her son sent her a warning in a text message right before he went missing. "He said, 'Me and the owner of this company not seeing eye to eye, mama,'" she read from her phone. "'If anything happened to me, he's responsible for it. I'm too smart for it, mama. He got these guys wanting to kill me,' and that's what he sent to me."

The level of interest from local authorities is indicated by them informating the mother by email when they found other bits of her son's body. It's been months since he was dismebered. So let's maybe have the feds take a look at this one.