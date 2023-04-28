Chilling photos of scarecrows by John Piper

I love these haunting scarecrow photos by John Piper. These scarecrows are the kind that can scare off much more than just birds. If I were walking at night and saw one of these ghostly, otherworldly figures standing in a field with its arms outstretched, I would likely faint. I love the way they look in the atmosphere of Piper's grainy, black and white photos. He took these phenomenal photos between 1928 and 1977.

From instagram: