IKEA chair responsible for computer screen malfunction

Before you go buying IKEA's Markus office chair, this Mastodon user says to make sure it's "compatible with your screen." They bought one and figured out the hard way that it was causing their screen to go black intermittently due to strong electrostatic discharge generated by the chair's fabric seat cover and/or gas suspension. The issue was only resolved when a different chair was used. Other people have reported similar hair-raising experiences, and one potential fix involves insulating the chair with copper foil and grounding it. What? No! I offer a different solution: Bring that chair back to IKEA STAT. (Kottke)