Need a Mother's Day gift for your wine-loving mom? Gift her 18 bottles delivered to her door

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: Still trying to figure out what to get your mom? Instead of the typical flowers or chocolate, gift her something she'll actually enjoy. For the wine-lover in your life, Splash Wines is the perfect Mother's Day gift and will deliver 18 wines to your mom's doorstep for only $69.99.

Anyone who enjoys wine knows there are a lot of excellent bottles out there and also knows that finding and trying them all can feel impossible. Just in time for Mother's Day, Splash Wines puts a small cellar of wines to try in a box that is sent right to your mom's door for only $69.99 (reg. $350). Mom doesn't need roses or chocolate — all she needs is a delectable glass of pinot grigio in her hand.

Splash enjoys a 4.6 out of 5-star rating on Trustpilot based on over 20,000 reviews, partly due to how easy it makes wine shopping and gifting. The standard box includes a full range of choices, including sparkling wines. Choose a mixed box to sample a broad range of reds and whites, including a bottle of bubbly, or pick a box that's entirely reds or whites if mom only prefers a specific type of vino. All wines are top-rated by critics and experts, so you know you'll be gifting your mom only the best of the best (as she deserves after raising you).

Once you've made your choice for mom's delicious gift, all you need to do is checkout to verify that you're of drinking age and redeem the voucher you purchase on Splash Wine's website for mom's 18 bottles of wine to ship. It's also important to note that the $39.95 shipping fee is not included in your order.

Available in 46 states with distribution centers in New York and California, your bottles will arrive quickly and safely in time for Mother's Day if you order by May 3.

Give mom the gift of unique and tasty vinos.

Gift her 18 bottles of Splash Wines' top vinos now for just $69.99 (reg. $350). Order before May 3 to ensure it arrives in time for Mother's Day!

Prices subject to change.