New York City dinner parties require nudity

Artist and model Charlie Ann Max hosts The Füde Experience, a series of vegan dinner parties at which the guests are expected to dine naked. An article about it (with photos) is in Time Out New York, link here.

"'The freedom of nudity expands far beyond the simple act of being in the nude,'"' says Max, who makes it a point to explain that her goal is to help everyone connect the 'purest' version of themselves. 'I have found that it is an act of surrender.'"

Reminds of the old saying: "If you want nude food, you have to make it naked."