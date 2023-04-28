The pristine body geometry in this dance by @blackwidow__official is so much fun to watch. These dancers are basically a human kaleidoscope. It's hard to believe that this dance wasn't digitally rendered because of how perfectly everyone synchronizes their movements. Bravo.
Next level body geometry in sychronized dance
- COMMENTS
- art
- dance
- video
Artist Matt Bolinger made an 18 minute hand-painted animation
Artist Matt Bolinger made an 18 minute painted animation called "Between the Days". This preview makes me so eager to see the entire film, which will be shown at his… READ THE REST
The Eye, Like a Strange Balloon, Mounts toward Infinity
The Eye, Like a Strange Balloon, Mounts toward Infinity is the name of this stunning drawing by artist Odilon Redon, a Symbolist artist who lived from 1840-1916. This surreal drawing… READ THE REST
San Francisco offers thousands in grants for pop-ups in downtown
Creative Bay Area types, listen up! San Francisco just launched a neat new initiative called "Vacant to Vibrant" to revive downtown's empty stores with art and pop-up shops. The city's… READ THE REST
Creatives can get access to Photoshop and other Adobe Creative Cloud apps for only $29.99
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. TL;DR: You can now get access to… READ THE REST
These award-winning translation earbuds are the Mother's Day gift that keeps giving
TL;DR: Looking for the perfect gift for your mom? Gift her the award-winning Mymanu CLIK S Translation Earbuds this Mother's Day. On sale for only $109.97, these CES-featured earbuds can translate… READ THE REST
This gift-boxed Japanese knife set makes for a perfectly unique gift this Mother's Day, now just $89.97
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. TL;DR: Treat your mama to these Seido Japanese… READ THE REST