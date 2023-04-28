Seabird-tracking staffer sought for intense 15-month commitment on remote island

Gough Island, a remote British territory in the southern Atlantic Ocean, is seeking a new field officer to work for the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds for 13 months (plus an additional two months of pre-deployment training). The island, home to seven full-time employees and eight million birds, is 1,500 miles from the African mainland and can only be reached via a seven-day boat ride from South Africa. The role involves tracking seabird species, so candidates are expected to have a science degree (or equivalent experience), as well as wild bird/animal handling and monitoring experience. The job pays between £25,723 and £27,614 and requires adapting to challenging weather conditions and living without fresh food for a year. Think you got what it takes? Better hustle, the deadline for applications is Sunday. (Nag on the Lake, BBC)