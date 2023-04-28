Live at the Brisbane Convention Centre, Australia. The performance took place in late 2005 as part of his "Glass, Concrete, and Stone" tour. As usual, Byrne puts his own delightful spin on the song, and somehow it works perfectly! The video was posted by YouTuber Kiwi EV Adventures, and appears to have been shot by them on a handycam, so the quality isn't perfect, but it's still definitely worth a watch!
Watch David Byrne perform Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" from 2005
- David Byrne
- terrific covers
- whitney houston
