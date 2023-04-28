I was working part-time at the conspiracy store
My boss was Mr. Q
He told me several times that he'd open my eyes
To a world of secrets and government lies
One day I was scrolling through my chans and secret TORs
When I stumbled on a plan that would make my country fall
That's when I saw it, Ooh, I saw it
I grabbed my raspberry beret and walked through the out door
I wore a raspberry beret
The kind you find at a conspiracy store
Raspberry beret
And now the FBI's knocking at my door
Raspberry beret
I know I love Trump
The Capitol was standing tall, but the fences were short
With others just like me, I felt like I belonged
We stormed the building, and we felt so alive
We beat the hell of cops and our adrenaline was high
I wore a raspberry beret
The kind you find at a secondhand store
Raspberry beret
And now the FBI's knocking at my door
Raspberry beret
I know I love Trump
The sirens sound so loud as they chase me through the night
And the helicopters search for where I hide
Flashbangs light the sky like a firework display
And I know I can't keep running away
I wore a raspberry beret
The kind you find at a conspiracy store
Raspberry beret
And now the FBI's knocking at my door
Raspberry beret
The kind you find at a conspiracy store
Raspberry beret
I'll never wear it anymore