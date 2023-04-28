I was working part-time at the conspiracy store

My boss was Mr. Q

He told me several times that he'd open my eyes

To a world of secrets and government lies

One day I was scrolling through my chans and secret TORs

When I stumbled on a plan that would make my country fall

That's when I saw it, Ooh, I saw it

I grabbed my raspberry beret and walked through the out door

I wore a raspberry beret

The kind you find at a conspiracy store

Raspberry beret

And now the FBI's knocking at my door

Raspberry beret

I know I love Trump

The Capitol was standing tall, but the fences were short

With others just like me, I felt like I belonged

We stormed the building, and we felt so alive

We beat the hell of cops and our adrenaline was high

I wore a raspberry beret

The kind you find at a secondhand store

Raspberry beret

And now the FBI's knocking at my door

Raspberry beret

I know I love Trump

The sirens sound so loud as they chase me through the night

And the helicopters search for where I hide

Flashbangs light the sky like a firework display

And I know I can't keep running away

I wore a raspberry beret

The kind you find at a conspiracy store

Raspberry beret

And now the FBI's knocking at my door

Raspberry beret

The kind you find at a conspiracy store

Raspberry beret

I'll never wear it anymore