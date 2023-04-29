"Star Wars" if only Wes Anderson had made it

The genre of "If Wes Anderson had done it…" YouTube videos are cute and charming but don't pack a lot of oomph for me. The Owen Wilson joke makes this video worth sharing, but the re-imagined Star Wars props and Droids are also adorable. I think a line of merch for this film would do really well.

Anyone can apply a color palette, but the Tie Fighters are lovely.

Curious Refuge:

Welcome to the "Galactic Menagerie," a whimsical and visually stunning fan-made fake trailer that reimagines the classic Star Wars universe through the eccentric lens of Wes Anderson. This enchanting mashup brings together iconic Star Wars characters with Anderson's trademark symmetrical compositions, pastel color palettes, and quirky humor. Journey to a galaxy far, far away and experience a unique adventure featuring Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, and other fan favorites. Watch as they navigate the Galactic Menagerie, a universe filled with eccentric creatures, charming droids, and peculiar locations reminiscent of Anderson's beloved films such as "Moonrise Kingdom" and "The Grand Budapest Hotel." Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind fan edit that celebrates the magic of storytelling and the power of imagination. Be sure to like, comment, and subscribe for more extraordinary content. May the force be with you!

Featured Image: YouTube/Curious/Refuge