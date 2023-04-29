When I first stumbled upon this video, I thought my eyes must be playing tricks on me. "There's no way this could be a real statue!" I said to myself. Then, I realized that the side view of this headless fellow can easily lead to a hilarious misinterpretation. This poor headless statue looks just like a wrinkly old private part carved out of stone. When this statue was first erected, little did it know that one day it would become the laughing stock of an instagram video.
Statue with missing head looks like a penis
- COMMENTS
- Funny
- statue
- video
Why throw your fast food bag away when you can poke eye holes in it and wear it on your head?
This family knows how to make the best out of a trip to McDonalds. Why throw your bag away when you can poke eye holes in it and wear it… READ THE REST
Watch an absurdly cute dog react to a plush toy that looks like a tiny version of him
Watch an absurdly cute dog react to a plush toy that looks like a tiny version of him. I like the way that the dog looks slightly surprised by its… READ THE REST
watch meat get chopped by devilish knife-wielding robot lady
Today, I stumbled upon this devilish knife-wielding robot lady. If you want to enhance your automatic meat-chopping machine and scare people away, just add a mannequin head on top of… READ THE REST
Need a Mother's Day gift for your wine-loving mom? Gift her 18 bottles delivered to her door
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. TL;DR: Still trying to figure out what… READ THE REST
Identify your perfect color palette with this pocket-sized color sensor for only $70
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. TL;DR: Tired of trying to figure out… READ THE REST
Creatives can get access to Photoshop and other Adobe Creative Cloud apps for only $29.99
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. TL;DR: You can now get access to… READ THE REST