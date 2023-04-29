The joy of a live Choir! Choir! Choir! show

Choir! Choir! Choir! (C!C!C!) maestros Daveed Goldman and Nobu Adilman, affectionately known as "DaBu," put on a heck of a show. For years I've been blogging about their famous group singalongs, so when I saw they were coming to Freight & Salvage in Berkeley for a live performance, I couldn't pass up the opportunity, and I don't consider myself a singer in any way.

So, it was this past Wednesday evening that I finally got to experience the in-person magic of C!C!C! at the sold-out show, which had a George Harrison musical theme. The night unfolded into an uplifting group karaoke experience, complete with a big screen providing the lyrics to hits like "My Sweet Lord" and "What is Life." What you can't really see from their online videos is how entertaining they are, DaBu bring a lot of humor and surprises to their live show.

If you ever get the chance to attend one of their shows, don't hesitate – it's honestly a heartwarming experience. C!C!C! have a few more U.S. tour dates, and then plenty more international ones throughout 2023.

Our group's finale was this performance of "Here Comes the Sun." Somewhere in the back here, I'm shamelessly singing my heart out with 449 other intrepid folks: