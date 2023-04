There's no way that these "Mirror Men" can be from this dimension. I refuse to believe that these are simply humans wearing incredible costumes. They must be aliens. These two fashionable extraterrestrials must have been a thrill to see in person. I love their stilt legs and long, shiny tails!

Via @dulcecompania_berlin & submitted by @felixitoq ABB FIA Formular E World Championship- 2023 SABIC Berlin E-Prix. ..฿Ɇ₴₮ ł₦ ฿łⱫ₳ⱤⱤɆ ₣ØⱠⱠØ₩ @bizarredoctor"