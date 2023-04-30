Cleveland is giving away a free trip to witness the 2024 solar eclipse

Want to go to Ohio? Cleveland's giving away a free trip to see the 2024 solar eclipse. The giveaway, announced by the city's tourism agency, includes a free overnight stay on April 8, 2024 for up to four people, a $50 gift card to a Cleveland restaurant, tickets to two attractions, and four pairs of eclipse glasses. To enter, travelers must play an interactive game called Roadtrip to CLE and post their score on social media using the hashtag #SolarEclipseCLE by May 26. Winners will be randomly selected on June 5.

Of course, you don't need to travel to Cleveland to experience the eclipse. The 2024 eclipse's path of totality, 125 miles wide, will be larger than the 71-mile-wide path in 2017, so more folks can enjoy the "show." (Smithsonian)

