Details around the income of Chief Justice Roberts' wife raise more ethical red flags at the Supreme Court

Imagine being a Partner at a law firm that argues cases before the Supreme Court and getting a call from the Chief Justice's wife asking for business as a recruiter. You would likely hire her immediately on the hope that it helps any case you might have before her husband's court, and if the lawyers she recruits for you are any good, that is just a bonus! This is a severe problem, and it is well beyond time for ethics reform in the judicial branch. Sadly the Republican majority in the House of Representatives makes that impossible for now.

A whistleblower is reporting that in the seven years from 2007 to 2014, Jane Roberts earned 10.3 million dollars in commission recruiting lawyers for big-name firms that had cases before her husband's court. The documents the whistleblower share are discovery from a 2014 lawsuit he filed against Roberts and her employer, Major, Lindsey & Africa, for discrimination, and it sounds like theft.

Insider:

"She restructured her career to benefit from his [John Roberts'] position," Price wrote in an affidavit accompanying his complaint. "I believe that at least some of her remarkable success as a recruiter has come because of her spouse's position." A cover letter from Price's lawyer, Joshua Dratel, which summarizes his claims, was previously published by Politico and reported on by the New York Times, along with some details from the underlying documents, which Insider is publishing today for the first time. While the Times reported that Roberts "has been paid millions of dollars in commissions," the total figure has not been previously reported.

It also sounds like Roberts might have a reporting issue around this income, a problem that seems to plague many members of the highest court in the land. I will be interested, should Congress ever pass some laws about this, to see how the court takes it.