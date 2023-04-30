Get a Microsoft Office Professional 2021 lifetime license for a special price

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: If you're thinking of upping your organizational game, the Microsoft Office Home and Business Bundle for Mac and/or Windows can help.

How is it only April and already we're primed to quit our jobs and move to the middle of the ocean? Trying to keep up with forever piling responsibilities is impossible. It's all only made worse by the crappy office system you're currently using. Working in program purgatory will make a nun convert, so we can only imagine what it's doing to you (we know that sounded like a personal dig, but we love you).

If your office suite needs a tune-up, you can get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows or Microsoft Office Home and Business for Mac 2021 for $39.99. With these deals, you'll have full access to the Microsoft Suite including:

Microsoft Office Word

Microsoft Office Excel

Microsoft Office PowerPoint

Microsoft Office Outlook

Microsoft Office Teams

Microsoft Office OneNote

Microsoft Office Publisher

Microsoft Office Access

If you're a Mac user, you get all of the above sans Publisher and Access, which is great for people who have small businesses they want to get off the ground, projects to finish, or just want to communicate and work off the grid of your company's programs (Best to stay off the CEOs radar, right?). The deal also includes all of your needed updates, which saves you the headache of trying to work off of old systems.

And, because both deals have lifetime access, there's no rush to push any of those bright business ideas. When you're ready to return to a life behind the keys, the programs will be ready with no additional download past the initial one. And you'll always be equipped with free customer support, for those of us who aren't always totally sure of our tech surroundings.

Find out why this deal received 4.5/5 stars from the folks in our store.

Prices subject to change.