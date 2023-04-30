Karen Gillan thinks she'd make a great Poison Ivy

At this point, the discourse around James Gunn's DC film universe has done more positive marketing for Marvel's distinguished competition than the preceding years of Zack Synder's gloomy DCEU ever did. DC fans have been so bereft of any levity in their characters that James Gunn has given DC's brand an instantaneous makeover by mere association.

Since many questions regarding Gunn's vision can only be answered with time, DC loyalists have started to play the guessing game. Will the brand have an underlying tone, or will it vary from character to character? How will the brand juggle television, video games, and movies effectively? And, of course, which actors does Gunn have in mind for some of the DC universe's most iconic roles?

It's no secret that James Gunn has a handful of actors that he's loyal to, and one would be safe in assuming that anyone from the Guardians of the Galaxy cast would fit that bill. According to Comicbook.com, Karen Gillan has expressed interest in playing the DCU's Poison Ivy.