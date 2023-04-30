Karen Gillan thinks she'd make a great Poison Ivy

At this point, the discourse around James Gunn's DC film universe has done more positive marketing for Marvel's distinguished competition than the preceding years of Zack Synder's gloomy DCEU ever did. DC fans have been so bereft of any levity in their characters that James Gunn has given DC's brand an instantaneous makeover by mere association.
Since many questions regarding Gunn's vision can only be answered with time, DC loyalists have started to play the guessing game. Will the brand have an underlying tone, or will it vary from character to character? How will the brand juggle television, video games, and movies effectively? And, of course, which actors does Gunn have in mind for some of the DC universe's most iconic roles?
It's no secret that James Gunn has a handful of actors that he's loyal to, and one would be safe in assuming that anyone from the Guardians of the Galaxy cast would fit that bill. According to Comicbook.com, Karen Gillan has expressed interest in playing the DCU's Poison Ivy.
Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan says that she would love to be Poison Ivy at some point. The Marvel actress talked to Total Film magazine about what characters over at DC interested her. Of course, DC head James Gunn is a close friend because of their work on Guardians of the Galaxytogether. It seems like a good chunk of fandom is wondering if any of the other stars will make the jump over to the DC side of things. Nothing has been confirmed yet. But, Gunn has said that the door is not closed on bringing actors along with him. For Gillan, Poison Ivy has that kind of classic fun cool edge that would make sense in The Brave and the Bold Batman movie over at DC. Check out what she had to say down below.
"I always thought that Poison Ivy was really fun. So maybe something like that would be cool," Gillan mused. "Honestly, if James asked me to play an alien that sits in the background of a shot and doesn't talk, I would say yes [laughs]. Because working with him has been one of the great joys of my career so far."