Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof says he was "asked to leave" the Star Wars movie he was writing

The Star Wars franchise is seemingly always in a state of flux. A couple of weeks ago, news broke that Daisy Ridley was set to reprise her role as Rey in a new Star Wars film. Shortly after the announcement, Lucasfilm's president, Kathleen Kennedy, cleared the air about the many Star Wars projects that had been either rumored or announced over the last couple of years. One of the major rumors that spread across the net was Marvel's Kevin Feige potentially helming a Star Wars film, which Kennedy confirmed to be nothing more than internet speculation. Similarly, Kennedy spoke about how other movies have shifted hands during the process of pre-production.

One of the movies that changed hands creatively was Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof's Star Wars movie, which has reportedly gone to Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lindelof has claimed that he was actually asked to leave the project by Lucasfilm.