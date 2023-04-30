Marvel's Blade reboot just got a new writer

Whenever Hollywood endeavors to produce a remake of a classic film, there's one phrase that always comes to mind. To quote Pet Sematary, "Sometimes dead is better." Remakes can usually be hit or miss. Occasionally- as is the case with Scarface and The Fly- remakes have the potential to eclipse the original. However, other times you get the American version of the classic Korean film Oldboy, and everyone loses.

Generally speaking, if you're going to remake or reboot a film, it's best to choose an IP that's flown under the cultural radar. Disney chose to go the other route and decided to remake 1998's vampire masterpiece Blade under their Marvel cinematic universe umbrella. As you can imagine, the film has faced quite an uphill battle in pre-production. Reports about the movie's star Mahershala Ali becoming frustrated with the film's script, as well as the original director exiting the project, have plagued the movie for months. According to Variety, Blade has now snagged Nic Pizzolatto, the creator of True Detective, to help amend the film's script.

"True Detective" creator Nic Pizzolatto has signed on to write Marvel Studios' "Blade" movie, reuniting with Mahershala Ali, who starred in the third season of his HBO crime series.

"Blade" boasts Oscar winner Ali as the title vampire slayer, with Aaron Pierre, Delroy Lindo and Mia Goth among the starry cast. Pre-production on the film is underway, with Pizzolatto taking on writing duties, working from a draft of the script by Emmy nominee Michael Starrbury, which has been said to be "darker than most MCU movies."

Directed by Yann Demange, who helmed "White Boy Rick" and the pilot for "Lovecraft Country," the film is expected to begin filming in late May in Atlanta.