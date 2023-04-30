Pizza Brain's Museum of Pizza Culture is a pizza parlor and museum featuring the world's largest collection of pizza memorabilia. Located in Philadelphia, this haven for pizza lovers contains everything from "sword-wielding Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle figurines wearing Pizza Hut sweaters to a slice-shaped remote control to a wall lined with pie-themed album covers, no surface is free from pizza pizazz. In addition to one founder's enormous collection, the museum continues to receive pizza memorabilia from near and far (Atlas Obscura)." If you're in Philly and looking to take a pizza date to the next level, this looks like the spot to venture to!
(image from wikipedia)