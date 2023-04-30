Star Wars Jedi: Survivor hit with PC port curse

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the hotly anticipated follow-up to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, has been met with lukewarm reviews so far – it's just alright, but if you liked the first game you'd like this one too. Unfortunately, that is not the case for its PC version, which suffers from terrible optimization, infinite loading times, and low framerates according to user reviews on its Steam page. EA has been quick to publish an apology that downplays the whole thing, naturally:

A note from the Jedi Team on the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pic.twitter.com/C3bp78VICr — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) April 28, 2023

The entire debacle brings back memories of The Last of Us: Part 1's similarly rocky PC launch. While Naughty Dog was eventually able to bring that game back from the brink, whether or not Jedi Survivor is similarly able to gain a new hope remains to be seen.