Styrofoam balls enjoy dancing to electronic music

Popkin

Watch these styrofoam balls get their groove on to some electronic music. The vibrations of the music cause the styrofoam balls to stack up on eachother and wiggle around. I love how the stacks of styrofoams look like tiny little beings at a rave. All of the formations seem to react the exact same way to each sound, causing them to dance in a synchronized way.