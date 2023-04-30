Watch these styrofoam balls get their groove on to some electronic music. The vibrations of the music cause the styrofoam balls to stack up on eachother and wiggle around. I love how the stacks of styrofoams look like tiny little beings at a rave. All of the formations seem to react the exact same way to each sound, causing them to dance in a synchronized way.
Styrofoam balls enjoy dancing to electronic music
