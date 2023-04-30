Temperature Check is a podcast about climate, race, and culture

You might remember when Sen. James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.) held up and tossed a snowball during a Senate session in February of 2015 to "prove" that global warming was not negatively impacting climate. Or when Marjorie Taylor Green argued in June of 2022 that global warming is positive for the earth because the planet is greener, there is more food, and fossil fuels were extracted and available to heat homes, all saving lives. As usual, there is absolutely no evidence, just opinion.

You know how you can tell when children (or adults) are making things up, when the answers are vague and generalizing, yet with a tone of condescending confidence in their illogical literal logics. Well, MTG could give a masterclass to kindergarteners. Perhaps MTG found a way to fit the triangle in the square and has not looked back since.

Well, the literal reading of the Bible–I mean climate data–has made another appearance on the Senate floor. During a recent Senate Budget Committee Hearing, "Under the Weather: Diagnosing the Health Costs of Climate Change," Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is the latest politician to ground their analysis of climate change in the kindergarten level logic that argues people in cold climates will benefit from global warming. Johnson also does not seem to grasp that state, national, and continental borders do not function to stop clouds, storms, earthquakes, fires, and other climate events. You can check out the video clip of Johnson's higher-order thinking here.

Perhaps Inhofe, Green, Johnson, and their ilk should subscribe to Season 3 of the "Temperature Check" podcast to learn more and expand their analytical perspective.

