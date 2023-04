In this video from Great Big Story, learn about an exotic meat steakhouse in Spain called El Santuari ("voted in the top 101 steak restaurants in the world"), where they now also serve 3D-printed vegan meat. Developed by carnivore connoisseur Josep Sanitjas and bioengineer Giuseppe Scionti, this meat-free creation apparently tastes, "sizzles, crisps and drips just like the real thing." Would try.