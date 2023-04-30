Watch Michael Stipe, Natalie Merchant, Wiggy, and Billy Bragg play in Olomouc, June 1990

Watch this terrific clip of Michael Stipe, Natalie Merchant, Wiggy, and Billy Bragg, backed by Sid Griffin and the Coal Porters, playing "Another Girl, Another Planet" by The Only Ones. Billy Bragg explains on his Facebook page that the clip was recorded at a show they performed in Olomouc, "in the wake of the Velvet Revolution in Czechoslovakia, in June 1990." He also shared this article, which tells the story of how the group came to play at the summer cinema in Olomouc:

Thirty years ago, in early June 1990, singer-songwriter Billy Bragg, R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe and Natalie Merchant of 10,000 Maniacs performed at the summer cinema in Olomouc. The concert and surrounding tour – which took place against the backdrop of the first free elections in decades and could only really have happened at that specific moment in history – are still remembered with great fondness by many who were involved.