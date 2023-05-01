Hunger Games prequel trailer debuts

For a second there, I'd thought Suzanne Collins had escaped the YA author curse. Instead of churning out endless variations on a theme like Stephenie Meyers or doing whatever JK Rowling is doing, she wrote three solid books, took her bag, and went home.

Until now, apparently. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is the prequel we never asked for, giving us insight into a world I feel like I understood pretty well fifteen minutes into the first movie.

But just in case, here's an upcoming feature film about the big bad from the original books (or movies, as you like) when he was still a smoldering teenager and before he became a generic tyrannical dictator. Do you remember President Snow? Yeah, me neither.