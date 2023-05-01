Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick sing John Prine's "In Spite of Ourselves"

It's hard to believe it's been over three years since we lost legendary musician John Prine. I listen to his music and think of him all the time. I wanted to share this terrific clip of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick singing Prine's "In Spite of Ourselves." They performed it and posted on March 29, 2020, in support of Prine, who was suffering from COVID-19. Sadly, Prine died a week later. In his post, Kevin Bacon writes:

My heart goes out to @john_prine and his family at this difficult time. John's music has touched @Kikkosedg and I so much….We've spent the past two weeks learning his songs while social distancing and staying home. This is take 37 we recorded a week ago of one of our favorite songs of his. His songs have brought us so much laughter, joy, love, and even brought us closer together during this tough time. Let's all send good wishes and strength to him when he needs it most.

If you've never heard it, it's a sweet little take on the classic. Enjoy, and go spin some Prine records today if you have some time for a little slice of heaven.