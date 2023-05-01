Middle-school Satanists club can't be banned, rules judge

Schools in Saucon Valley, Pennsylvania can't ban After School Satan Clubs, a judge ruled. The school district tried to stop the meetings from taking place, citing safety concerns after someone called in a threat, but the judge said a ban was a first amendment violation.

From WFMZ:

The judge's order says Saucon Valley had rescinded approval because of the Satanic Temple's "controversial views on religion" and the community's negative reactions to the club, therefore violating the group's First Amendment rights.

The district had argued that the club violated district facility policies when it advertised on social media. Those social media postings, the district argued, led to a North Carolina man making a threat against the middle school relating to the club, leading to school disruptions.

"Although the Satanic Temple's objectors may challenge the sanctity of this controversially named organization, the sanctity of the First Amendment's protections must prevail," wrote Judge John Gallagher, with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, in the decision.