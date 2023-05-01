See what punk rocker Laura Jane Grace bought for Record Store Day

Gainesville, Florida has long been known for its vibrant punk scene—and Laura Jane Grace, founder, lead singer, songwriter, and guitarist of Against Me! has been an instrumental part. She was recently in town for her homecoming show at High Dive and went shopping with folks from The Gainesville Sun for Record Store Day. Here's what she bought at a new record shop in town called Sunshine Records:

The Feelies – Crazy Rhythms

Bright Eyes – Fevers and Mirrors

Camper Van Beethoven – Telephone Free Landslide Victory

Neko Case – Blacklisted

Bikini Kill – Self-titled EP

Dikembe – Live at Loosey's

Psychic TV – Snakes

Excellent choices–definitely some of my favorites, too! Read more here about how and why she chose those records, and to hear more about Grace's trip back to her old stomping grounds.