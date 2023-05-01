Severed hand found on freeway… wasn't that

image: Michigan State Police

Michigan State Police officers were cleaning trash along US-131 in Cadillac when one of them found what appeared to be a severed hand on the side of the road. Turned out it with a rubber severed appendage apparently "dripping with artificial blood." They put the hand into an evidence bag before snapping a photo for social media.

As one Twitter user responded, it's "heartwarming" that people are giving the police "a helping hand."

(M Live)