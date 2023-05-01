Someone ate another $120,000 banana artwork taped to a wall at museum (video)

Artist Maurizio Cattelan's "Comedian" artwork consists of a banana affixed to a wall with duct tape. While currently on display at Seoul's Leeum Musuem of Art, it proved to be too tempting to a South Korean art student who ate the fruit and then taped the peel back on the wall. He was "hungry," he said. (Video above.) Apparently he will not be charged for any damages. After all, the banana is replaced with some frequency anyway. (In 2019, a performance art also ate the banana artwork on display at Miami's Art Basel where it sold for $120,000.) From BBC News:

Mr Noh later told local media that he saw Cattelan's work as a rebellion against a certain authority. "There could be another rebellion against the rebellion," the Seoul National University student told KBS.

"Damaging an artwork could also be seen as an artwork, I thought that would be interesting… Isn't it taped there to be eaten?"

When told about the incident, Mr Cattelan said, "No problem at all".