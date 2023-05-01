Sperm donor ordered to stop after fathering 550 children

Suspected of fathering 550 children worldwide, a Dutch man, 41 years old and otherwise anonymous in the BBC's reportage, has been ordered to stop donating sperm.

He was banned from donating to fertility clinics in the Netherlands in 2017 after it emerged he had fathered more than 100 children. But instead of stopping he carried on donating sperm abroad and online. A court in The Hague has told him to provide a list of all the clinics he had used and to order them to destroy his sperm. The man was said to have misled hundreds of women.

Did you know that there is a human semen industry? In a couple of generations this man's consanguinity network is going to include thousands of people.