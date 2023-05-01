Twitter hosts entire Super Mario Bros. movie

More than 100 million people have paid to watch Super Mario Bros., the blockbuster hit that made its box-office billion this weekend. But you could find it for free online, too. Pirate Bay? No, Twitter! It kept getting posted there, reports Nilay Patel. Absent the laid-off moderators there's not much to stop it happening beyond whatever whimsical PR crisis management is applied to the specific problem.

One copy of the movie has been up since April 28th and has amassed… 9.3 million views as of posting. You can also find Avatar: The Way of Water on Twitter this way. Hey, why do you think the previous administration at Twitter never enabled 60-minute uploads before?

"Brand Safety Disaster" would be a good band name. Supported by "Revenue Collapse" and "Upload Philtre"