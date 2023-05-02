Don Jr whines that Fox isn't conservative enough

As a conservative voice, you must be such an incredible, unbelievable liar that it creates an actual liability to have Fox refuse to put you on. Don Jr. is such an uninsurable loser the outlet that used to love airing his conspiracy theory-riddled havering can't put him on anymore, not unlike his buddy Tucker Carlson.

Somehow Don Jr imagines all these crazy plots against his father, himself, and the Nazi adjacent "America First" movement that represents them. As Fox isn't having much of him, so now mostly we get his addled, highly energetic pearls of wisdom through podcasts.

For some reason, CNN is wasting time on his dad.

Crooks and Liars: