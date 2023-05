IBM CEO Arvind Krishna wants to replace 7,800 expensive, hard-to-please human employees with tireless, uncomplaining AI, reports Yahoo News.

Hiring specifically in back-office functions such as human resources will be suspended or slowed, Krishna said, adding that 30% of non-customer-facing roles could be replaced by AI and automations in five years.

Only 30 percent? I think in five years, companies will be unrecognizable to us.