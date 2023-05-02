London man lives in converted dumpster to put a spotlight on city's housing crisis

28-year-old Harrison Marshall spent roughly $5,000 to develop a yellow skip (that's the UK way of saying "dumpster") into a home. The architectural designer now lives in it full time and says he created it as a statement about the rising cost of living in London. The central London land the Skip House sits on is being provided free of charge by Antepavilion, an arts-based charity. Also, this isn't Marshall's first skip rodeo, check out this work with pop-up art spaces at SKIP Gallery. Watch this CNBC Make It video for the full scoop of the Skip House. (Digg)

Nothing junkie about this abode, just look inside: